Keybank National Association OH Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 868,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,396,000 after purchasing an additional 212,948 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock opened at $130.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

