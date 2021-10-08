Keybank National Association OH Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after buying an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $712,073,000 after buying an additional 1,994,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

