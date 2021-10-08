Keybank National Association OH Makes New $261,000 Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

