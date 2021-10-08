Keybank National Association OH Purchases 307 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after buying an additional 148,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after buying an additional 70,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

