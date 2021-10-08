Keybank National Association OH Sells 519 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after buying an additional 169,157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

