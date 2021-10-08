Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.63

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as high as C$32.09. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.73, with a volume of 398,654 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

