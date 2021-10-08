Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Robin George Williams Sells 3,000 Shares

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Robin George Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total transaction of £24,600 ($32,140.06).

KEYS stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Keystone Law Group plc has a one year low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £258.01 million and a PE ratio of 42.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 706.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.88%.

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

