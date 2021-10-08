KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

