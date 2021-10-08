KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00245297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00103511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012186 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,490,549,075 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

