Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Gap Up to $24.96

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $25.58. Kinnate Biopharma shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 1,908 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNTE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

