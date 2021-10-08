Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE KL traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$54.43. The company had a trading volume of 415,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$67.99.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,615,500. Insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 in the last 90 days.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

