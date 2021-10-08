Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) versus AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kirkland’s and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 6.10% 37.71% 8.97% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kirkland’s and AiHuiShou International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.53 $16.64 million N/A N/A AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.09 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AiHuiShou International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kirkland’s and AiHuiShou International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kirkland’s presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.39%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats AiHuiShou International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

