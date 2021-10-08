Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.32% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRG. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

