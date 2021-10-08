Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 116,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.