Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

