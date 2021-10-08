Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Raised to $180.00 at Barclays

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT stock opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.35. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $164.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 328.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after purchasing an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.