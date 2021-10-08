KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

