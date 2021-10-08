Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Head-To-Head Survey

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RocketLab alerts:

This table compares RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.68 $79.60 million $0.19 116.89

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RocketLab and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57

RocketLab presently has a consensus target price of 22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus target price of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats RocketLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.