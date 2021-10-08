Krystal Biotech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,753 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,388% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 call options.

KRYS stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.60. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRYS. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,072,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,905,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 31.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after buying an additional 426,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,199,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

