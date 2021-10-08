K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.01 ($12.96).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SDF stock opened at €13.87 ($16.32) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of €13.99 ($16.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.