Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

