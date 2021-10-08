Kusama Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117.41 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Kusama has a market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $117.41 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kusama has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $346.74 or 0.00635189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

