Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Financial Comparison

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.59%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -4.20 Lakeland Industries $159.00 million 1.02 $35.11 million $4.31 4.82

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -184.41% Lakeland Industries 17.39% 20.06% 17.50%

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing. The company was founded in April 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, AL.

