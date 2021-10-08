Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 54,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $73.77.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.