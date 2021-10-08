Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LW traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 33,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lamb Weston stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $37,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

