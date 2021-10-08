Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.21. 326,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a one year low of $122.63 and a one year high of $182.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.44 and its 200 day moving average is $163.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after buying an additional 250,722 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 181,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 142.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after buying an additional 126,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

