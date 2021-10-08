Latash Investments LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,000. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.7% of Latash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.33. 11,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

