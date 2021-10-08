Latash Investments LLC Invests $316,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.2% of Latash Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 698,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,347,168. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

