Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of LVTX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the second quarter worth $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.