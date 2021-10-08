Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.97 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,665 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 28,095 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 38.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 154,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after buying an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 59.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $87,054,000 after buying an additional 464,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,565,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $320,515,000 after buying an additional 92,479 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in eBay by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

