Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth $13,326,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after buying an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

WERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

