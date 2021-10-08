Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 256,318 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 256,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

