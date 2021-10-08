Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $95.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

