Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 855,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after acquiring an additional 977,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 848,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 160,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.56 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201 over the last ninety days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

