Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,658,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $27,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.44 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.49.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

