Legal & General Group Plc Has $24.69 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.16% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $24,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

