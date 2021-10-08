Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

NYSE:DECK opened at $376.12 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $240.69 and a one year high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

