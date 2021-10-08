Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 855,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock valued at $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $13.56 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial upped their price target on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

