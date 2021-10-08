Legal & General Group Plc Sells 130,348 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $29,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $1,818,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $1,212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 280.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 184,788 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 212,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.36 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

