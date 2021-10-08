Legal & General Group Plc Sells 188,090 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,090 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.35% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

ESRT opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.