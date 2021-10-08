Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leju during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Leju during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Leju by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leju by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Leju by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.06. 29,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,786. The stock has a market cap of $145.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

