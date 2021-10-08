Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE:LIII) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LIII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,340. Leo Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

