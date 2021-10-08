Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 19,307 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

The company has a market cap of $801.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 244,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

