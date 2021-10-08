LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 5.7% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.13. 23,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,197,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.
Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $587,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
