LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 5.7% Higher

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.13. 23,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,197,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. DBS Vickers downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $506,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $587,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.