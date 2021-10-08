Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.86 Million

Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $616.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.00 million and the highest is $650.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $147.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,420 shares of company stock worth $5,503,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

