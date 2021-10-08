Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15,425.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $173.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

