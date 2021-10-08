Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7,294.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 109.5% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after buying an additional 81,639 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,909,000 after buying an additional 320,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.9% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 21,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

