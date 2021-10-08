Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,200 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 760.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after acquiring an additional 189,328 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 366.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 140.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

