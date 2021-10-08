Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7,581.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,076 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.28.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.