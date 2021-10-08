Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14,445.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,466 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $507.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

